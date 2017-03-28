× Crestwood Medical Center stresses the prevalence of diabetes in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – March 28 represents Diabetes Alert Day, sponsored by the American Diabetes Association. It’s a disease that affects millions of people in the United States.

In an effort to remind Americans about the seriousness and prevalence of this disease, Crestwood Medical Center is taking action against it.

Diabetes is a part of life for 30-million people in the United States.

“Actually in Alabama, we’re a little bit higher–we’re actually one in seven people in Alabama has diabetes,” said registered nurse and diabetes educator, Cynthia Roberts. “Unfortunately, about one in four people are walking around un-diagnosed.”

Roberts said there are a few questions you need to ask yourself regarding diabetes.

“Do you have a family member that has diabetes? Are you overweight? If you’re over the age of 45 that puts you at risk.”

Roberts said there are steps you can take to delay the onset of diabetes or prevent it all together.

“Being more physically active,” said Roberts. “The recommendation is 150 minutes of intentional physical activity per week. That’s just like 30 minutes of walking, 5 times a week.”

The second thing to keep in mind is your diet. Roberts said don’t cut one food group out all together, instead try to make your meals more balanced.