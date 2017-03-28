Columbia HS retires jersey of Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com)- New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers returned to his alma mater today and received a big reward.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder defensive lineman, who played at Arkansas before spending the last two seasons with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, had his jersey retirement in an on-campus ceremony at Columbia High in Huntsville.

“It’s definitely something special to be able to go back to your school and have your jersey retired,” he said in a video provided by Huntsville City Schools.

