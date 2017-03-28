× ATF offers reward in Athens gun store robbery

ATHENS, Ala. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is announcing a reward for a total of $5,000 after over 60 weapons were taken from an Athens pawn and gun shop last week.

Athens Police have arrested a suspect in the case, 21-year-old Brian James Parker of Athens.

ATF is offering the reward in the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Athens Police Department (256) 233-8700. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app http://www.reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.

Meanwhile, the search is still on for the missing weapons, which ATF agents say could be trafficked across the country and used in other crimes.

Tonight on WHNT News 19 at 10, we will take a look inside the investigation and what is being done to get these guns off the street.