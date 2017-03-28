Alabama goes full pads for the first time this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (al.com) - It was a hot one out there for Alabama's fourth spring practice of the year. Temperatures were right around 80 before humidity on a sunny Tuesday afternoon.

A few notes about what we saw:

-- Shaun Dion Hamilton was spotted with the middle linebackers in a black jersey. It's the first time we've seen him doing anything but rehabbing the ACL he tore in December during the SEC Championship. He remains limited and wouldn't figure to be part of any contact drills until August.

