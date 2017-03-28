29th Annual Huntsville Classic will feature The Temptations, Four Tops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Classic has raised more nearly $5.7 million since it started in 1989. This year the proceeds will benefit Project SPEAK (Suicide, Prevention, Empowerment, Awareness, Knowledge) is led by the Huntsville Hospital in a collaborative effort to increase suicide awareness.

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in Alabama for those aged 10 to 14 and the 3rd leading cause of death for those aged 15 to 24. Project SPEAK targets middle and high school students to discuss the topic of suicide and prevention.

The Huntsville Classic is a two-day event.

The Huntsville Classic Dinner and Concert with performances by The Temptations and The Four Tops will be held at the VBC Propst Arena on Thursday May 11.

The Huntsville Classic Golf Tournament will be held Saturday May 13 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and the VBC Box Office. For more information please contact (256) 256-8077