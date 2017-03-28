10:30AM: TBI to hold news conference on search for Elizabeth Thomas & Tad Cummins

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – Today at 10:30 a.m. authorities involved in the ongoing AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas will hold a news conference.

It will be held in the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia. WHNT News 19 has a crew en route. We plan to stream the event LIVE.

We expect to hear from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, including TBI Director Mark Gwyn, District Attorney General Brent Cooper and Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland.

Many of you have been following this case since the AMBER Alert for Thomas, 15, was issued on March 14. It’s now been more than two weeks, and there have been no credible sightings of her or Tad Cummins, the man suspected of kidnapping her. Cummins, 50, was her teacher at Culleoka School.

The TBI urges the public to remain vigilant for Thomas and Cummins. If you have any information, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.