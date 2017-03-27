WHNT News 19 wins six awards from Alabama Broadcasters Association, including Station of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We are thrilled to share some exciting news with you! This weekend, WHNT News 19 was named Station of the Year by the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

The honor came at the association’s annual awards banquet in Birmingham. Several WHNT News 19 team members attended the gala and celebrated the win together.

“I’m extremely happy to have won station of the year from the ABA,” said Stan Pylant, WHNT News 19 President and General Manager. “This outstanding recognition is a reflection of how hard our staff works day in and day out to keep the viewer’s trust. The promise that we will be there on-air and online for every major event, breaking news story and of course any time severe weather threatens our area. We don’t take this bond with our viewers lightly.”

We also won three awards for our two-year Distracted Driving Project. WHNT News 19 and our sponsor, Morris King and Hodge urge drivers to eliminate distractions while they’re behind the wheel. Our goal is to save lives.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by our peers,” said Becky Shores, WHNT News 19’s Creative Services Director. “But our work continues. We are in it for the long haul to get people to take action and stop driving distracted.”

Our team members gratefully accepted these six awards:

1. Station of the Year

2. Public Affairs Program – Distracted Driving

3. Service Project – Distracted Driving

4. Promo – Event/Client Promotion – Distracted Driving

5. Judges’ Merit: Feature report, “Squirt” by Melissa Riopka and Shane Hays

6. Judges’ Merit: Photojournalist – Shane Hays

In addition to their Feature Report and Photojournalist accomplishments, Riopka and Hays both played a large role in overseeing content development for our Distracted Driving Project.

“The awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of the WHNT News 19 team,” said Denise Vickers, VP of News. “And, they’re a reflection of our commitment to the people we serve on multiple platforms (TV, web/mobile and social media). We share this award with YOU (our customers) and thank you for being the motivating force behind what we do every day.”