× Whitesburg Christian Academy to host first annual Marketplace at the Academy on April 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Whitesburg Christian Academy is hosting their first annual Marketplace at the Academy this Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be a car show, vendors, a petting zoo, and pizza, popsicles, popcorn, drinks, and more will be available to purchase throughout the day. .

Kids canvas painting classes will be available for a $20 fee, advanced ticket purchase is required.

Proceeds raised will go to Whitesburg Christian Academy

Marketplace at the Academy, this Saturday April 1! More info here https://t.co/vTGwR8wBmF pic.twitter.com/xDNWbD5kpB — Whitesburg Baptist (@WhitesburgBC) March 27, 2017

The Marketplace at the Academy will be held at Whitesburg Baptist Center at their south campus on Whitesburg Drive.

Entry is $2 for adults (18+) and kids get in for free.

The Marketplace will have vendors set up inside the Whitesburg Baptist Center for the family to shop around. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the day.

Participating Vendors:

Lula Roe

Pink Zebra

Origami Owl

NicoLeigh Photography

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Mary Kathryn Design

Living Essential Oils

Mint Julep Market

Creations by Carole

Ella Rae’s Boutique

Rodan & Fields

Matilda Jane Clothing

Kourtney’s Kreations

Nickie’s Nest

Avon

Plunder Design Jewelry

Usborne Books

Mary Kay

Phillips-Head

Woodworks

Wildtree

Scentsy

Pampered Chef

Gracie Saint & Co.

Boutique

Perfectly Posh

Legging Army

Edge Designs

Aggie’s Arts