Whitesburg Christian Academy to host first annual Marketplace at the Academy on April 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Whitesburg Christian Academy is hosting their first annual Marketplace at the Academy this Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
There will be a car show, vendors, a petting zoo, and pizza, popsicles, popcorn, drinks, and more will be available to purchase throughout the day. .
Kids canvas painting classes will be available for a $20 fee, advanced ticket purchase is required.
Proceeds raised will go to Whitesburg Christian Academy
The Marketplace at the Academy will be held at Whitesburg Baptist Center at their south campus on Whitesburg Drive.
Entry is $2 for adults (18+) and kids get in for free.
The Marketplace will have vendors set up inside the Whitesburg Baptist Center for the family to shop around. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the day.
Participating Vendors:
- Lula Roe
- Pink Zebra
- Origami Owl
- NicoLeigh Photography
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Mary Kathryn Design
- Living Essential Oils
- Mint Julep Market
- Creations by Carole
- Ella Rae’s Boutique
- Rodan & Fields
- Matilda Jane Clothing
- Kourtney’s Kreations
- Nickie’s Nest
- Avon
- Plunder Design Jewelry
- Usborne Books
- Mary Kay
- Phillips-Head
- Woodworks
- Wildtree
- Scentsy
- Pampered Chef
- Gracie Saint & Co.
- Boutique
- Perfectly Posh
- Legging Army
- Edge Designs
- Aggie’s Arts