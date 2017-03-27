The City works hard to keep graffiti out of Huntsville, and here’s how you can help!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Graffiti is a crime, regardless of content. But other than that, it just isn't nice to look at!

"Graffiti gives people a feeling of insecure, like something is going on, that's an element that they don't want to be around," said Joy McKee, Director of Operation Green Team. Operation Green Team works hard to keep Huntsville beautiful.

When graffiti is spotted or reported, it's first examined by the police department, and then Operation Green Team removes it within 24 to 48 hours.

Removing it quickly is important, because the likelihood of it coming back decreases. And the longer graffiti stays somewhere, the more graffiti is going to occur.

Recently a viewer emailed WHNT News 19 with concerns about graffiti that resembled gang-related symbols in McGucken Park. After reporting it to Operation Green Team, they sent it to the Huntsville Police Department who determined that the painted symbols were nothing to worry about.

"May just be some folks that wanted to put those down to make people think it was gang related," McKee said. "And using different symbols that they've seen off the internet, or whatever, just maybe mimicking."

McKee said that the symbols in McGucken Park will be removed sometime on Tuesday, March 28th.

If you see graffiti anywhere in Huntsville, you can report it! You can call 256-53CLEAN to report vandalism, or you can simply snap a picture of the vandalism and submit it to the City via the Huntsville Connect website.