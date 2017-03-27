Stormy Monday afternoon and evening: large hail and strong winds possible

More rain and more thunderstorms roll across the Tennessee Valley Monday afternoon and evening. They come in a “scattered” fashion instead of a line, so timing information is for the best “chance” instead of the certainty that a storm will impact a particular community at a certain time.

Monday’s storms look more intense than those we had Saturday for several reasons, but the main reason is the instability: the fuel for the storms. Today’s environment is much more conducive to strong winds (potentially over 50-60 MPH) and large hail (bigger than a quarter). Today’s tornado threat is low (it’s never exactly zero, but this is more of a gusty wind/hail kind of set-up).

(MORE: What makes a storm 'bad' or severe?)

