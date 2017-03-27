Security checkpoints added to Decatur City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - If you've got business to handle at Decatur city hall, get ready, and show up a little bit early. City leaders are tightening security, even if it means some officers work overtime.

Monday marks day one of added security at city hall; everyone going to the magistrate, police department, and city courts will be scanned.

"A lot of times whenever the people that come into the courtroom, they're not always in the best of moods, they're in there for a reason," said Mayor Tab Bowling. "So we wanted to be proactive in providing that measure."

Right now, it's in a temporary start-up phase, with two officers working overtime on a voluntary basis, and a wand checking for weapons. But they're hoping to see it develop.

"X-ray machines, walk-through scanners, those are recommendations we'd like to make as soon as possible," explained Lieutenant Proncey Robertson with Decatur Police.

Between the cost of that equipment, not to mention the cost to man the entry point, the city could be looking at more than $100,000 yearly for the extra security. Mayor Bowling said he's looking to Decatur Police to make the best recommendation.

"Ideally we would have a combination of one officer that you see downstairs, there at the entry point, and there will be a civilian with them that's there to assist," said Lt. Robertson.

Still in its infancy, the details of the final security plan is unknown, but Lt. Robertson said they want to put a checkpoint at each door with a full-time dedicated security staff.

The overtime pay rates vary by officer, but officials say that with a majority of city hall visitors heading to court, it's worth the investment.

"They can come into city hall if they have to do business with our court, and can feel secure," said Mayor Bowling.

But for now, if you've got business in city hall, keep the change in mind, and leave a little extra time.

"The process will be a little bit slower compared to how it was before when you walked straight into the courtroom or any business you had down there," said Robertson.

Officials say the change comes at a good time, with the city jail recently closing, they are able to transition some of those positions to the security checkpoint.