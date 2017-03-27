× Randolph School student receives grant money to take Huntsville City Schools students on college tours

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Randolph School Junior Virginia Saft received a $2,000 grant from an endowed fund connected to her school. With this money, she was able to help 30 students in the CAP & GOWN Project visit several colleges over the district’s spring break.

“We got it so that was really exciting,” Saft said. “It hasn’t gone to anyone since I’ve been in high school that I know of.”

The money usually goes to a teacher but not this year.

“The grant was established through a Randolph family a few years ago,” Saft said. “It goes towards people who are developing relationships with the outside community and mentoring people.”

Saft is working on developing relationships with people outside of her Randolph classmates through connecting with these public school students. Together, they visited colleges in four states over the break.

“Heading into the trip, I only knew Mr. Scribner,” Saft said of the nonprofit’s executive director, Chris Scribner. “So everyone else I met the night before we left. So that was a little nerve-wracking because I didn’t know these people.”

Teachers with the CAP & GOWN project say college tours are life altering.

“They have a lot of exposure seeing these schools when they’re watching sports, but it makes it a lot more attainable and more of a dream that they can achieve when they actually step on campus,” teacher Nicole Franklin said.

There’s something about seeing it in person that ignites an inspiration.

“Touring Ole Miss and walking with one of my students, and just watching her light up, and [say] ‘I want to go here,’ that moment was just so beautiful,” Franklin said. “She’s just a sophomore and just that excitement that she had for school so early on was great.”

If you would like to learn more about the CAP and GOWN Project, visit www.capandgownproject.org.