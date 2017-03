× President of Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama has been arrested and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

We found a listing for Anthony Dellon Bush in the jail with his charge listed of possession of pornographic material. He bond is set at $200,000.

Jail records show sheriff’s deputies arrested Bush today.

He is no longer listed on the website for the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama.