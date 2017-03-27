× Police respond to late-night shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a late-night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the Twickenham Village apartment complex on Galaxy Way.

Officers arrived to find a man in front of building 900 suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took him to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time, authorities say a second gunshot victim arrived at Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators are working to determine of both victims are connected to the same shooting.

We are working to gather more breaking details at this time.

