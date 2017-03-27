Pathfinder Inc. helps men create a new path free of addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 40 years, Pathfinder Inc. has helped people overcome addiction and transform their lives. Now, they're asking for the public's help.

Pathfinder Inc. is hosting their 2017 Silent Auction fundraiser on April 29th. The event starts at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Tons of great items will be auctioned off and all proceeds go towards Pathfinder Inc. Entry is free but a $10 donation is greatly appreciated.

Pathfinder Inc., is a non-profit residential rehabilitation program that helps men overcome drug and alcohol addiction. Men who are serious about recovering from their addiction, are enrolled in a 12 step program which includes help securing a job, developing coping and independent living skills. Participants receive guidance and counseling to help ensure optimum success.

You can find more information about the event on their Facebook page.