Neighbors respond to overnight shooting at Twickenham Village apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — WHNT News 19 has been following a shooting that happened overnight at Twickenham Village apartments off Galaxy Way in Huntsville, near Sparkman Drive. Police arrested 19-year-old Lamontez James on robbery charges.

“The first thing that I heard was four gun shots,” said Andrew Salter.

Around 11:30 Sunday night, Salter stepped outside and saw a man stumbling around, incoherent. He thought he was drunk, until friends started yelling he had been shot.

“The friend was already on the phone with 911 by the time I got down there. I did what I could in order to help stop the bleeding until the cops showed up only a handful of minutes later,” Salter explained.

He said he doesn’t know why it happened, but the incident is uncommon for the area.

“It concerns me a little bit, I don’t want any major issues,” said Salter.

Jessica, another neighbor, was coming home from work when the shooting happened. When asked if the situation makes her feel unsafe, she said not particularly.

“It really doesn’t, but it just makes you more aware. You have to be more careful, you have to watch,” she said.

She does wish the area was better lit, because she’s concerned about coming home in the dark, especially when something like this happens.

“If there was more lighting people would probably be scared to try crazy stuff, because it gets really dark over here in this area,” she said.

But no matter what, Salter said he rests easy because Huntsville Police are never too far away.

“I do believe there is enough of a police presence in the area. They can’t be here all the time, but I do see them come from time to time just to check up on things,” he explained.

Two victims are still at Huntsville Hospital receiving treatment.The investigation is ongoing, and police said more charges could be coming for James.