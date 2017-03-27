× Morgan County authorities search for escaped inmate

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped from the Decatur Morgan Hospital at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Morgan County Chief Deputy Mike Corley said the inmate had been involved in an inmate on inmate altercation and was being treated in the emergency room. The inmate’s name has not been released.

Authorities said after being checked out, the inmate fled from the hospital wearing a black and white jail uniform. He may have changed into black shorts and a t-shirt.