Morgan County authorities search for escaped inmate

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped from the Decatur Morgan Hospital at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Morgan County Chief Deputy Mike Corley said the inmate had been involved in an inmate on inmate¬†altercation and was being treated in the emergency room. The inmate’s name has not been released.

Authorities said after being checked out, the inmate fled from the hospital wearing a black and white jail uniform. He may have changed into black shorts and a t-shirt.