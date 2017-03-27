× Athens City, Limestone Co. Schools closing early due to threat of severe weather

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools have announced they will close early today, Monday, March 27.

This is due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.

For Athens City, Elementary School (K-4) is dismissing at noon. All other schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Limestone County elementary schools will close at 11:40 a.m. and high schools will close at 12 p.m.

These are the only school systems to notify us of a schedule change so far for today. We’ll update you if other school systems make announcements.