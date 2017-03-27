× How long can Tad Cummins stay off the grid?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Today marks 14 days since Elizabeth Thomas disappeared from Columbia, Tennessee. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings of the 15-year-old or her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins. That has led investigators to speculate they may have gone off the grid. But, staying hidden in today’s world of social media, smartphones, and GPS isn’t easy.

WHNT News 19 spoke with a member of Cyber Huntsville for more insight. Shane Hammett is the Vice President of Cyber Operations for All Points LLC. He said in the case of Tad Cummins, he’s using “off-grid” techniques.

“When an individual will not use electronic means. No credit cards, no email, no social media, those kinds of things,” he explained.

Cummins has been missing with Elizabeth Thomas for two weeks, prompting the question, how is he doing it?

“This is relatively easy to do for a short amount of time. It’s a lot harder to do as time goes on,” he said.

Hammett said in extreme situations, you can go off grid for months. In this case, he doesn’t think that will happen.

“I think in this situation where you have a 15-year-old little girl involved in it, that certainly compounds the problem a little bit more so. Now you’re not just feeding one, you’re feeding two, and transportation associated with that,” he said.

Hammett said at some point, whatever Cummins is using will run out. That’s when he thinks more credible sightings will occur.

“When that type of behavior kind of subsides, you’re going to see this individual surfacing through some kind of digital footprint. And that’s the key right, is identifying that digital footprint,” he said.

Hammett encourages the public to keep sharing the alert on social media and getting the word out. He said at some point, Tad Cummins has to surface, so keep your eyes out for anything out of the norm.