For The Business Council Of Alabama the job is always about education

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The long time President and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama is William “Billy” Canary. He says BCA, working with the state’s Chambers of Commerce, has a big job. The task is not only to bring new businesses to Alabama, but to make sure the state provides an environment that helps the businesses that are already here.

According to Billy Canary the BCA’s efforts are always about education. That includes making sure Alabama’s school students are ready to compete in the modern world, and making sure the Alabama Legislature knows what business needs to keep the state moving forward.

Billy Canary sat down with WHNT News 19’s Steve Johnson for a Leadership Perspectives interview. We invite you to watch this conversation in three parts:

