Criminal charges levied against Lawrence County contractor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT HOPE, AL - "He was a good man, I never had no trouble. I have, um, he gave me anything I wanted. He would turn over in his grave right now if he knew what was going on. It's so sad.”

You may remember just a few weeks ago we brought you the story of Kimberly Clemons. She's a widow and she's legally blind. The Lawrence County woman hired a man who claimed to be a contractor to remodel her old double-wide mobile home.

That was in October, and five months later, the work still isn't finished. Mrs. Clemons and her children are homeless.

When our first story aired, Mrs. Clemons was in the midst of a bad situation. Contractors had worked a few weeks making some repairs while she and her daughter were left to live in one room of the trailer. They cooked on a small hot plate and washed their dishes in a bathtub.

Today, the situation is even worse. The contractors convinced Mrs. Clemons to move out so they could work unimpeded. And here we are, five months into the project, and this is how it looks.

“You see ain't much done since you seen all that,” Mrs. Clemons said.

And she’s right, you can't see much progress. We saw workers nailing down some flooring on one of our visits, and the contractor himself, Tony Hill, was busy finishing a living room wall. But the walls aren't finished. Neither are the floors, nor the wiring, the painting, the plumbing, none of it.

Mrs. Clemons has paid Hill just over $20,000 thus far. She said he wanted the money in cash. We left a message for him last week. He never called us back.

Hill showed Mrs. Clemons a business license, but we checked with the state and found that neither Hill nor his company have ever been licensed contractors in Alabama. What's more, the state told us Hill was prosecuted last year in a similar situation and was ordered to pay back over $12,000.

Hill's business manager told us it was Mrs. Clemons who made it impossible for them to finish the job, limiting the hours and days they could work. She said there was a lot of hidden damage that wasn’t covered in the original agreement, and said she can document they have spent some $22,000 on the job thus far in materials and labor.

But Mrs. Clemons said if the men had actually been working on the days they showed up, the job would have been finished long before now.

Meanwhile, she and her family are homeless, staying with relatives. Mrs. Clemons has fired Hill and turned the matter over to investigators. Having given Hill all of her money, she said she doesn't know how or when she'll be able to come back home.

“My husband and me redone this trailer when it was, we got our writing in there on the wall where we torn off, where he signed it, with my name, his name and his writing, what year it was and everything. 1993, when we started on it. It took us almost two years to get it done the way we wanted it, and then 20 something years down line it was starting to fall in and I wanted to redo it,” Mrs. Clemons explained.

She said she remodeled it once before. She guesses she'll have to just do it again.

We checked with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and confirmed there is now a warrant for Hill's arrest -- on charges of home repair fraud.