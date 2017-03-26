× WATCH: Brawl results in suspension of Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo, three players

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Huntsville Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo and three players Justin Tateson, Nolan Kaiser and Scott Fellnermayr have been suspended indefinitely pending review of an incident following Saturday’s game against the Macon Mayhem, the Southern Professional Hockey League announced Sunday afternoon.

Macon head coach Kevin Kerr and players Chris Joseph, Dennis Sicard and Stathis Soumelidis have also been suspended indefinitely.

Both teams remained on the ice at the conclusion of the Havoc’s 6-3 loss to the Mayhem. The referees tried to separate the teams and direct them to their respective locker rooms but after several minutes, a brawl ensued and punches were thrown.

The Havoc and Mayhem met again on Sunday without both head coaches and the suspended players on each side. Huntsville shutout Macon, 3-0.

