× Strong storms possible again Monday evening

We’re already tracking the next system that will bring storms to the Tennessee Valley, which arrives Monday afternoon/evening. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee with a marginal risk of severe weather, but the greater risk will be to our northwest from Northern Mississippi to Western Kentucky. Track storms using our interactive radar and keep Live Alert 19 with you!

For the rest of Sunday: Through Sunday an area of low pressure will move from the Desert Southwest into the Midwest, picking up on more moisture as it moves eastward. There is an enhanced risk of severe storms in Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and evening with this system. For Alabama Sunday will be a mainly dry day though. A southwest wind will keep warm and moist air around, so an isolated shower or storm is still possible, especially during the afternoon.

What to expect Monday: Monday is the day we’re keeping an eye on. It starts out similar to Sunday: Mild and cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. By Monday afternoon showers and storms will move into northwestern Alabama. Right now it looks like the best time for storms will be from 4 PM – 12 AM, but we’ll likely be making adjustments to this timeline as the system approaches. Some storms could last into the overnight hours, but the severe threat will likely diminish after midnight.

With daytime heating and plenty of moisture around, the atmosphere will be unstable enough to support strong to severe storms if they develop, but most of the forcing with this system will be to our north. The main risks with any storms that develop will be wind gusts over 50 mph and quarter size hail. There is a low tornado risk, but again, better conditions for rotation exist to our north.

Check back for updates over the next 24-48 hours as we continue to track the system.