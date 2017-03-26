South Carolina beats Florida for first Final Four in school history

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: Maik Kotsar #21 and Justin McKie #20 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate with their teammates after defeating the Florida Gators with a score of 77 to 70 to win the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at Madison Square Garden on March 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New York, NEW YORK – South Carolina continues its surprising run to the Final Four.
The seventh-seeded Gamecocks held on down the stretch to beat 4-seed Florida 77-70 in the East Region final in New York.
The Gamecocks’ tournament run included upsets of 2-seed Duke the preseason No. 1-ranked team and 3-seed Baylor.
South Carolina joins Gonzaga and Oregon in the national semifinals. Kentucky and North Carolina meet later Sunday to determine the last spot in Phoenix.