Police arrest Decatur sex offender for failing to register address

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities arrested Darren Bernard Brown, 49, of Decatur for violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

According to Sheriff Ana Franklin, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit and Sergeant Blake Robinson arrested Brown for failing to register his address, living too close to a school, several daycares, and his employment.

Decatur Police arrested Brown Friday for public intoxication. When deputies booked Brown into the Morgan County Jail, they noticed the address Brown gave was not the same address that he last registered as a sex offender. After an investigation, Sergeant Robinson obtained three warrants for Brown’s arrest.

Brown is currently in the Morgan County Jail pending bond.