Marshall County Sheriffs looking for man who assaulted a Deputy

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County sheriffs are searching for a man who assaulted a deputy earlier today.

The officer was responding to a call at a property in the Swearengin community when he made contact with Michael Paul Sisk, 41. According to police, the officer discovered Sisk had narcotics in his possession.

Sisk resisted arrest and broke the deputy’s hand before fleeing the scene. The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Marshall County Sheriff’s have been searching the area by air and on foot for over two hours. The Sheriff’s office is obtaining warrants for Sisk’s arrest.

Michael Paul Sisk is 41, around 5’08”, weighing 180 pounds, and he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sisk is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.