JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Woodville man is facing five counts of child sex abuse after he was arrested by Jackson Police on Friday evening.

Benjamin Shawn Baugh, 39, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, two counts of sodomy to the 1st degree, and one count of enticing a child for an immoral purpose.

Baugh is currently being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $107,500.00 bond.