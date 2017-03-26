× Funding for Auburn’s performance arts center approved

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Auburn University is one step closer to reaching a $15 million goal for the school’s new performing arts center.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the Auburn City Council recently voted to allocate $1.5 million over the next three years to the new Auburn University Performing Arts Center. The city will fund $500,000 in fiscal years 2018-2020, and then continue to contribute $50,000 annually starting in 2021.

Those contributions would help fund the initial construction of the facility.

Construction is expected to begin in October.

The new center would include a lawn and porch area with about 17,000 square-feet of open space named in honor of the city. The space is expected to house open performances, community festivals and other celebrations.