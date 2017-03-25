× Want to Sell Your Timeshare? Watch Out for this New Title Search and Tax Scheme!

If you receive an email or call by Pinebrook Resorts, a time-share company, beware. The BBB of Central and South Alabama reported that consumers have received emails from this company offering to buy their timeshares in return for “closing costs”, for taxes and title search fees of $175, to be sent via wire transfer.

The Mobile, AL address of record for this company is actually the Pinebrook Shopping Center. The property managers for this shopping center indicated that there is no business by the name of Pinebrook Resorts at this location. The website associated with this company is very similar to three other timeshare seller sites located in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, & Texas.

If you receive a call or email like this from any timeshare company, here‘s what to do:

Hang up! If you receive any unsolicited call of this type, it is most likely a scam.

Do not agree to anything over the telephone until you have had a chance to check out the company. Never pay anything upfront or by wire transfer.

Ask the person to send you written material to review; get legal advice if you have any questions.

Ask for company references, such as the names, addresses, and phone numbers of several consumers who have used the company’s services.

Ask if the company’s salespeople are licensed to buy or sell real estate by the state where your timeshare is located, and verify this with the state licensing board.

Make sure all conditions of the sale and any promises or statements made by a salesperson are confirmed in writing.

Source BBB Central and South Alabama.

If you are a victim of a Timeshare Scam, the BBB strongly encourages you to file a complaint with us as well as report the incident your local police, your state’s Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission.

For more details on this scam, go to BBB Issues Warning for Timeshare Scam and for a primer on timeshares, check out the FTC’s Timeshares and Vacation Plans. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.