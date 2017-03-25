UAH baseball and softball complete series sweeps against Shorter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The UAH baseball and softball teams brought out the brooms Saturday, both completing Gulf South Conference series sweeps against Shorter.

The baseball team downed the Hawks 19-9 in eight innings. The Chargers trailed 9-6 in the sixth until AJ Walden hit a grand slam to take the lead for good. The 19 runs were the most in a game this season. The Chargers also set season-highs as a team in hits (22), RBI (18) and home runs (4).

The Chargers have now won four straight and will host Auburn Montgomery on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The softball team also needed a late rally to eventually beat the Hawks in game three, 5-2. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Kaitlyn Bannister led off the inning with a game-tying home run. With that homer, Bannister tied the GSC record for career RBI with 239. It was a bases-loaded walk from Shannon Long that forced the go-ahead run for the Chargers later in the frame.

The Chargers have now won six straight games and picked up their second consecutive GSC series sweep. They return to action at Charger Park on Thursday at 2 p.m. against Tuskegee.