UPDATE: Widespread storms this afternoon, some may be severe

12 PM SATURDAY – A weak line of showers is moving through Northwestern Alabama and will move through the Shoals during the early afternoon. More showers and storms are developing to the south though and will bring a low risk of severe weather through the evening.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Things you should know about Saturday: Ahead of storms the storms winds are already gusting up to 30-40 mph and will continue to do so as the line approaches. You should not cancel your plans unless you can’t deal with wind gusts over 30 mph (up to 40 mph) or you can’t have access to weather information to move indoors once storms head your way. It’s also entirely possible that the listed timeline below may need to be adjusted; it’s an estimate until storms are actually on radar. Point-specific information comes when we are tracking storms on a minute-by-minute basis.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: As the main line of showers and storms moves in, we’ll be watching storms closely. With temperatures warming up and dewpoints slowly rising into the upper 50s the atmosphere is becoming slightly more unstable. The line of storms moves east across the Tennessee Valley and Central Alabama from around noon through about 8 PM. Severe storms may produce large hail, strong wind gusts over 50 miles per hour, and a lot of lightning. The tornado threat is not zero; however, we do not see a lot of tornado potential in these storms.

SATURDAY EVENING: Some showers and thunderstorms may continue through the evening, overnight and into Sunday morning as a cold front slowly moves across the region. Any severe weather threat appears to be over by 10 PM. Severe storms may produce large hail, strong wind gusts over 50 miles per hour, and a lot of lightning. The tornado threat is not zero; however, we do not see a lot of tornado potential in these storms.

SUNDAY: Morning showers and a few storms are possible, but most of the day is relatively dry and pleasantly warm. Expect highs in the mid-70s with a partly to mostly sunny sky late in the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon; however, most of us won’t get another drop of rain until the next wave of stormy weather on Monday.

Something to consider: There’s a loose “rule” we follow that I call the 58ºF rule (more about it here on WHNT.com). We know of no documented tornadoes in Alabama’s history that occurred with a dewpoint lower than 58ºF. Most model guidance puts us right there around 57-60ºF dewpoints Saturday afternoon; it’s close enough to watch, but it may not be an extremely explosive kind of situation.

Rain and storms may linger into Sunday morning, but most of it heads out by Sunday afternoon. Total rainfall from Saturday and Sunday downpours could add up to as much as 0.75″ to 1.50″ in all.

Daytime highs hit the mid-70s on Sunday with partial sunshine.