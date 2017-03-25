× State Troopers: 1 injured in officer involved shooting in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. – One person was injured after an officer involved shooting early Saturday on I-65 in Chilton County according to our news partners at AL.com.

State Troopers said the incident occurred just after 4 a.m. at a rest area near exit 212. They said one person was injured during a shooting that started as an altercation with a firearm.

The suspect was transported to UAB Hospital.

I-65 south exit 212 remains shut down due to the ongoing investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

