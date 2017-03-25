× Spring is Back and So Are Paving Scams

DECATUR, Ala. – The BBB has received reports from Decatur, AL about a paving company going door-to-door in local neighborhoods soliciting for small paving jobs. The consumer that contacted the BBB stated that he was skeptical of the pitch and did not fall for the scam. He also questioned the business card presented to him and noted that the address given did not exist. When the BBB contacted the company to learn more, the owner admitted to not having a license to solicit door-to-door in the Decatur area.

As temperatures increase so will door-to-door salesmen, including roofers, pavers, and alarm sales reps. Keep the following tips in mind should you hear a knock at your door.

Stay local. Contract with local companies and always check them out at bbb.org first – before you buy.

If you don’t recognize the company name, ask where it is located and whether they have a permit to sell door to door in your area. Confirm that they are licensed to do the work offered.

Insist on checking references. Don’t fall for a one-day only special discount to begin work immediately. Don’t pay the full amount up front for work yet to be done.

Ask for proof of liability and workman’s comp insurance.

Request a written contract with all details of the job, pricing, and completion dates.

Source: BBB North Alabama

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.