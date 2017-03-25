Ride share company restrictions in the Rocket City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Rocket City currently has 3 ride share companies in the area; Lyft, Uber, and Zipcar. But they do have some restrictions.

Robin Fussell drives for Uber and Lyft. He said being a driver for these ride share companies allows him to make his own schedule and to make a decent amount of money.

His biggest complaint about both companies is not being able to pick up passengers from the Huntsville International Airport.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the airport to see why Uber and Lyft can't pick up passengers, but can drop them off.

They tell us currently Uber and Lyft don't have an operating permit at Huntsville International Airport.

They sent us this statement regarding the situation.

"The Airport Authority has oversight for regulating all ground transportation companies picking up passengers. Anyone may drop off at this time, but discussions are still underway for the two companies to be able to serve the facility fully.”

Fussell hopes these two companies get the permits, so he can start picking up at the airport.