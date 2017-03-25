× POLICE: A vehicle has driven off large cliff on Cathedral Caverns Highway

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple emergency crews are at the scene of a wreck off of Cathedral Caverns Highway near the Kate Duncan Smith DAR School.

Grant police confirm that a vehicle has driven off the large overlook cliff.

Emergency crews are attempting to rappel down to the scene.

At this time there is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.