Money Flipping Scam Targets Local Youth

Last week a local college student clicked on a post by someone who claimed he could turn $150 into $1500. The catch: All the student had to do was put $150 on Green Dot Money Card and take it to a specific Western Union. Once there, an “inside man”, aka scammer, would add a zero to the amount on the card and then subtract the $150 as a “transaction fee.” In order to make this work, the scammer would need access to the card.

There’s one small problem…. once the card and access code is given over to the bogus Western Union rep, it’s over. The cash put on the card is gone and virtually untraceable.

The silver lining in this story is that the student stopped short of completing the transaction thanks to his quick-thinking father.

Money flipping is not a new scam, but it is emerging again locally and targeting students looking for cash for school and for the summer. The moral to this story: Money flipping is not real; you’ll lose money instead of making it; and it’s illegal. This is a get-rich-quick scheme that will only lead to trouble. People are often lured into this scheme by videos of the scammer flashing cash, jewelry, cars, and other items.

To avoid scams like this, don’t click on posts or links from people you don’t know, no matter how sensational the claim or offer. There is no legal way to make money as described in this scam. All the scammer wants to do is to take your money. Never wire money to someone who claims they can make lots of money for you for a small fee. Beware if you are asked for a Green Dot Money Card. Remember – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Source: BBB North Alabama

For more details on how this scam works, see Tracking Instagram’s Money-Flipping Scammers. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.