Meet the Madison Fire Chief finalists

MADISON, Ala. -- Madison City Leaders came together Saturday morning to interview the three finalists for the next City of Madison Fire Chief. All three candidates bring something different to the table.

Acting Madison Fire Chief Brandy Williams has over 19 years of experience within the department. She cites that as a strength.

"I have knowledge of where we've been, where we need to go, the challenges we've faced in the past, the challenges that we will face in the future," she said.

Williams said it's an easy transition because she's established herself in the city, and knows it well.

"[I know] The concerns of the citizens, the concerns of the council, the growth that is up and coming, as well as the resources that we already have," she explained.

The next two candidates are both out-of-towners, but said Madison is a great place to raise their families, and one of the things that drew them to the department.

However, they have different priorities.

David Bailey is currently the fire chief of Harriman, Tennessee. He said he's excited about how progressive the department is, and the support it has from the city. His big thing is inclusion.

"Including all of the members in our decisions, and where we move forward. Also including the public," he said.

If chosen, he wants to look at a community risk reduction program.

"What are the big issues for the community, and how can we in the fire service help, and be part of that solution," explained Bailey.

Andy Woody currently hails from the Searcy, Arkansas fire department, as training chief. That's why safety is a top priority of his.

"All of the decisions you make could ultimately impact that so you've got to be cognizant of that," he said.

Because of that, maintaining a high morale among the ranks is also his priority, as well as transparency.

"You want to be transparent. You want to make sure that people know the decisions you're going to make, and you apply rules fairly, consistently. You've got an open door," he explained.

A decision could be made as early as the first city council meeting on April 10th.