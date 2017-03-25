× Huntsville police investigate armed robbery at Parkway Place Mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night at Parkway Place Mall.

Mall officials say the robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. after the mall closed.

Huntsville police have officers on site during mall hours. Officials say those officers were on scene within minutes.

No one is in custody at this time. No further details have been released.

