Happening Today: Help welcome the Easter Bunny to the Tennessee Valley!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Easter is just around the corner, and if you're looking for a fun family event to celebrate, Parkway Place Mall is your destination.

Parkway Place Mall will be welcoming the Easter Bunny during their Easter Bunny Hop Party Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Cookie decorating will be available for the first 100 kids thanks to Great American Cookie. Fantasy Playhouse will provide face painting, and Home Depot will be on site to build crafts with children and their parents. The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library will also be in attendance at 9:50 a.m. for story time.

The event will be held at Center Court, on the lower level of the mall.