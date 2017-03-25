× Coworkers Of Tad Cummins offer $5,000 reward in AMBER Alert investigation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – A $5,000 reward is now being offered by former coworkers of Tad Cummins in addition to the $1,000 reward being offered by TBI for information leading to his arrest.

Thomas Blake Hight and Chandler Anderson said they used to work with Cummins.

Anderson posted the reward on his Facebook page, saying “Thomas Blake Hight and I are offering a $5000 reward for anyone that returns the child home safely. We believe she is in imminent danger, and this child needs rescued.”

Thomas went missing nearly two weeks ago when she left Columbia with Cummins who was her former teacher at school.

Cummins was suspended from teacher after a student reported seeing him and Thomas kissing in the school hallway.

We spoke to the Maury County District Attorney General Brent Cooper and he said that he was diligently working to raise the $1,000 reward offered by the TBI.

Cooper released a statement on YouTube pleading with Cummins to bring Elizabeth Thomas home.