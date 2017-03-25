× Charges upgraded for man accused of brother-in-law’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man faces upgraded charges and an additional charge after police say he killed his brother-in-law.

Keon Jackson now faces a capital murder charge and an added arson charge.

Huntsville Police initially charged Jackson, 29, with murder and robbery after the body of Casey Moore was found in his home on East Tucker Drive on March 8.

Police said Jackson stole Moore’s keys, phone, and wallet during an encounter at the victim’s home.

No motive has been released.

Jackson called 911, saying he had shot someone. He was later apprehended. The gun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered from the vehicle Jackson was driving. Officers also found Moore’s wallet.

Jackson is being held in the Madison County Jail with bail set at $160,000.