AMBER ALERT: An abducted 11-month-old may be in extreme danger

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. – A Child Abduction Emergency, AMBER Alert has been issued for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins.

Police believe the infant may be in extreme danger. Christian was last seen on March 25 in the city of Gordo in Pickens County .

Police believe the infant was abducted by 19-year-old Blake Perkins and 18-year-old Tandra Goff.

Police describe Tandra Goff as being 5’4″ tall, 119 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

They may be traveling in a faded black Honda.

If you have any information regarding this missing child please contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at 1(800)228-7688 or your local law enforcement agency.