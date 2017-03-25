× 4 confirmed dead in Blount County airplane crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an airplane crash in Blount County.

According to our newspartners at AL.com, Blount County 911 operators received the report of a plane crash at 2:33 p.m.

The plane was believed to have gone down off Alabama 160 and Cox Cove Road in Hayden, Blount County 911 executive director Caleb Branch said.

Kent said that the fuselage of the small aircraft was located at around 3:45 p.m. The four passengers were found dead inside. The names of those aboard the plane haven’t been released yet.

The Cessna 210 aircraft departed from Kissimmee, Fla. and was traveling to Jackson, Tenn.

Josh Phillips, of Pleasant Valley Circle in Hayden, said he and his dad were working on the deck in their backyard on Saturday afternoon when they heard a sound they later learned was the aircraft.

“It honestly sounded like the classic noise you hear kids make when they pretend to be a plane,” he said. “I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t know it was a plane.”

He said a 4-foot portion of the plane’s tail landed in his neighbor’s yard across the street. A section of the plane’s door was found by neighbors in the woods, Phillips said.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to the scene.