Where some Alabama lawmakers stand on the GOP health-care bill

House GOP leaders are struggling to find the votes they need to pass a health-care reform bill called the American Health Care Act.

President Donald Trump called for an up-or-down vote Friday, indicating the White House was done negotiating and would move on to other priorities should the effort fail.

To win hold-out Republican votes, party leadership has introduced several amendments to the legislation. It’s unclear how many of those changes will be embraced.

Here’s where some Alabama lawmakers stand on the AHCA, according to The Washington Post’s ongoing tally:

Rep. Mo Brooks – Among members indicating they would vote “no” on the current bill

Rep. Gary Palmer & Rep. Robert B. Aderholt – Among members indicating they would switch their vote from “lean no” to “yes” after promised changes to the bill