6 arrested in early-morning meth bust in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they found a one-pot meth lab this morning while serving a warrant. They have arrested six people at the home on Big Valley Drive.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office tells us they went to serve a felony probation warrant at a mobile home early Friday morning. Deputies say they found six people inside the home; none of whom were the person they were looking for. They say they also found a one-pot meth lab inside.
Arrested in the case and the charges they face:
- Ashley Borden
- Manufacturing Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Brandon Stover
- Manufacturing Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Tyler Mason
- Manufacturing Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Christopher "Bubba" Lambert
- Manufacturing Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- James Reed
- Loitering
- Justin James Reed, Jr.
- Loitering
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
34.510759 -86.852694