6 arrested in early-morning meth bust in Morgan County

Posted 6:30 am, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 06:44AM, March 24, 2017

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they found a one-pot meth lab this morning while serving a warrant. They have arrested six people at the home on Big Valley Drive.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office tells us they went to serve a felony probation warrant at a mobile home early Friday morning. Deputies say they found six people inside the home; none of whom were the person they were looking for. They say they also found a one-pot meth lab inside.

Arrested in the case and the charges they face:

  • Ashley Borden
    • Manufacturing Methamphetamine
    • Trafficking Methamphetamine
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Brandon Stover
    • Manufacturing Methamphetamine
    • Trafficking Methamphetamine
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Tyler Mason
    • Manufacturing Methamphetamine
    • Trafficking Methamphetamine
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Christopher "Bubba" Lambert
    • Manufacturing Methamphetamine
    • Trafficking Methamphetamine
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • James Reed
    • Loitering
  • Justin James Reed, Jr.
    • Loitering
    • Possession of Methamphetamine
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia