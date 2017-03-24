6 arrested in early-morning meth bust in Morgan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they found a one-pot meth lab this morning while serving a warrant. They have arrested six people at the home on Big Valley Drive.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office tells us they went to serve a felony probation warrant at a mobile home early Friday morning. Deputies say they found six people inside the home; none of whom were the person they were looking for. They say they also found a one-pot meth lab inside.

Arrested in the case and the charges they face:

Ashley Borden Manufacturing Methamphetamine Trafficking Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brandon Stover Manufacturing Methamphetamine Trafficking Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tyler Mason Manufacturing Methamphetamine Trafficking Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Christopher "Bubba" Lambert Manufacturing Methamphetamine Trafficking Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

James Reed Loitering

Justin James Reed, Jr. Loitering Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

