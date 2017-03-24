Thousands are rallying around a man named ‘Brad’ and his wife

CORYDON, Indiana — If you’ve been on social media over the past few days, there’s a good chance you’ve seen something about a guy named “Brad” and people wanting justice for his wife.

The Indiana man named Bradley Reid Byrd posted to the Cracker Barrel Facebook page asking: “Why did you fire my wife?”

He went on to say that she worked for the restaurant chain for 11 years and was fired on his birthday.

Comedian Amiri King brought the issue to his two million Facebook fans and the hashtag #JusticeForBradsWife was born.

The hashtag began trending on Twitter, and there was even a petition started on Change.org. As of Friday morning, it’s been signed by nearly 16,000 people. The person who started it promised to deliver it to Cracker Barrel’s corporate office if more than 10,000 people signed it.

Followers are not able to post on the Cracker Barrel Facebook page, but many are trolling every post the company makes with comments about Brad’s wife. This single video of berries garnered over 15,000 comments alone, all asking the same question. Why?

Bryd posted an update on his Facebook page on Thursday that said, “I still have not heard from ‘said’ company. I would like everyone to remember that some very good people work for them. The people at the Corydon location are our friends (like family) and are just trying to make a living. So if you want answers, please direct questions to the home office. They are the ones who fired my wife. Thanks to all for the continued support and I will keep you informed…”

Cracker Barrel has yet to respond to the controversy. But that hasn’t stopped the internet from asking for #JusticeForBradsWife.

This whole ordeal about #BradsWife this week has me trapped in a glass case of emotion. #justiceforbradswife pic.twitter.com/ykEMJSvnQn — Scott Allen (@azsportsguy) March 24, 2017

I'm about to have surgery, but all I can think about is Brad's poor wife…. #CrackerBarrel pic.twitter.com/J7CScyJZSq — Chris Reese (@ChrisChrisreese) March 24, 2017

I was once served frozen fries at @CrackerBarrel. I bet #BradsWife would have never served them to me. #justiceforbradswife pic.twitter.com/0v9uzkOCdL — Aaron Marshburn (@Aaron_Marshburn) March 24, 2017

Everyone is complaining that the public is blowing #JusticeForBradsWife out of proportion….Well to that I say: pic.twitter.com/Fd0lh7rlnK — Maggii Hess (@ms_maggii) March 24, 2017

If Brad’s wife would like to relocate, there are places that would love to hire her!