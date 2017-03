× Power outage impacting large portion of north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews are working to repair a power outage impacting much of North Huntsville.

Power it out from Winchester Road south to Mastin Lake Road and from AL Highway 53 east to Memorial Parkway.

Motorists should treat all intersections as 4-way stops.

Huntsville Utilities says crews don’t yet know the cause of the outage.