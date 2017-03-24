× Police: Man is charged with murder in connection to March 9 shooting death; shooting was likely due to earlier altercation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police department has charged Adrian Hyder, 29, with murder in connection the shooting that killed Lucas Payne, 36, on March 9th.

On that day, officers responded to shots fired in a parking lot near Oakwood Avenue and Pulaski Pike. They found Payne suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Hyder was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Madison County Jail. Investigators say the shooting likely stemmed from an earlier altercation between the two men.