Mother demands higher charge for man accused of killing son in delivery truck incident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The man accused of shooting a local teenager appeared in court Thursday. Jonathan Scott is charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of Mustafa Bearfield.

Investigators say Scott shot Bearfield in the back after the teen reportedly held up Scott’s delivery truck.

The shooting happened in the summer of 2016 in the area of 10th Avenue and 4th Street. Authorities say when Scott was driving a delivery truck and stopped to go inside a store. When Scott came back out, Bearfield was allegedly stealing items from the truck.

Scott told police he tried to get the teen to stop, but he didn’t. Scott said the teen grabbed items and ran away.

Police say Scott then fired a gun, striking Bearfield in the back. The teen died at the scene.

Friday, Scott and the Bearfield family were at the courthouse for a status conference, to find out how close both parties are, to being ready for trial.

Since Mustafa’s death, Scott has posted bond and family members continue to remember their loved one.

In the past, the family’s church pastor expressed concerns. The pastor says Scott’s charges are minimal.

Meanwhile, Scott’s attorney says there’s too much speculation and the truth will come out in the trial.

Friday’s status conference lasted less than five minutes. Family members, including Mustafa’s mother protested at the courthouse along with others. The group has a list of demands, including that Scott be indicted on one count of murder instead of manslaughter. The group is also calling for a transparent investigation and process in the case.

The trial is likely to start several months from now.