Mother demands higher charge for man accused of killing son in delivery truck incident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nearly nine months have passed since 16-year-old Mustafa Bearfield was killed. 50-year-old Johnathan Scott is Bearfield’s accused killer.

Police said in the early morning hours in the area of 10th Avenue and 4th street in 2016, Johnathan Scott was driving a delivery truck and stopped inside a store.

They said when Scott came back out to his truck Bearfield was allegedly stealing items. Scott told police he tried to get the teen to stop, but he didn’t. He said the teen instead grabbed the items and ran off.

Police said that was when Scott fired a gun and struck Bearfield, who died at the scene. Authorities charged Scott with manslaughter and his bond was set at $20,000.

Since Mustafa’s death Scott has posted bond and family members continue to remember their loved one. In the past, the family’s church pastor expressed concerns. The pastor said Scott’s charges are too light.

Scott’s attorney said there’s too much speculation and the truth will come out in the trial. Friday’s status conference lasted less than five minutes. It was a chance to see how close both parties were for the trial to begin.

Mustafa’s family protested in front of the Madison County Courthouse, including his mother. The trial is likely to start several months away from now.

The International People’s Democratic Uhuru Movement and Mustafa’s mother have organized a “Justice for Mustafa Committee”. The group has the following demands:

Johnathan Scott be indicted on one count of murder for the death of Mustafa Bearfield Reparations to the family of Mustafa Bearfield Transparent investigation and process in dealing with the case. Black Community Control of the Police: The group demands a democratic process for hiring and firing police officers who work within our community. The ability to conduct an independent investigation.

The organization released the following statement to WHNT News 19.

“You can not put a dead child on trial. We demand Johnathan Scott be indicted on one count of murder for the death of Mustafa Bearfield, a 16 yr old on his way to school. Johnathan Scott intentionally unloaded his gun as Mustafa, an unarmed child, ran away from him. Johnathan Scott is a cold blooded murderer who killed Mustafa just a few feet away from his school, where other children and adults could have been harmed or killed,” The Justice for Mustafa Committee said.